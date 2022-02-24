STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Concerns as 31 approved infrastructure projects to go through wildlife haven in Madhya Pradesh

The Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, which is in process of being notified as a tiger reserve, was found to have over 45 tigers in 2018. This number has reportedly increased to around 70.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarhole Tiger Reserve

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With 31 infrastructure projects criss-crossing through a wildlife sanctuary having a flourishing tiger population in Madhya Pradesh and a panel of the environment ministry recommending another four-lane national highway expansion project, some members have called for a report on the cumulative impact of these projects on the sanctuary.

The Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, which is in process of being notified as a tiger reserve, was found to have over 45 tigers in 2018. This number has reportedly increased to around 70.

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife at its recent meeting considered diversion of 24.186 hectares from the sanctuary for four-laning of 12 km stretch on the Obedullaganj-Betul section of NH69 in Madhya Pradesh and recommended it with some conditions.

The meeting was chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Dr HS Singh, one of the committee members, flagged concerns at the meeting.

“As 31 project proposals have been recommended through the sanctuary, there should be a comprehensive report on the cumulative impact of these projects.”

UD Singh, another member, said that since there is tiger movement in the area, mitigation measures may once again be verified.

Yadav observed that the concerns raised by some members  needs to be addressed and suggested that the Chief WildLife Warden should submit a comprehensive status report in this regard.

The Chief WildLife Warden (CWW) informed that the proposal has been recommended with an animal passage plan, which has been prepared in accordance with the guidance document prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and after joint inspection with the officials of NHAI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary National Board for Wildlife
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp