Concerns as 31 approved infrastructure projects to go through wildlife haven in Madhya Pradesh

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 31 infrastructure projects criss-crossing through a wildlife sanctuary having a flourishing tiger population in Madhya Pradesh and a panel of the environment ministry recommending another four-lane national highway expansion project, some members have called for a report on the cumulative impact of these projects on the sanctuary.

The Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, which is in process of being notified as a tiger reserve, was found to have over 45 tigers in 2018. This number has reportedly increased to around 70.

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife at its recent meeting considered diversion of 24.186 hectares from the sanctuary for four-laning of 12 km stretch on the Obedullaganj-Betul section of NH69 in Madhya Pradesh and recommended it with some conditions.

The meeting was chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Dr HS Singh, one of the committee members, flagged concerns at the meeting.

“As 31 project proposals have been recommended through the sanctuary, there should be a comprehensive report on the cumulative impact of these projects.”

UD Singh, another member, said that since there is tiger movement in the area, mitigation measures may once again be verified.

Yadav observed that the concerns raised by some members needs to be addressed and suggested that the Chief WildLife Warden should submit a comprehensive status report in this regard.

The Chief WildLife Warden (CWW) informed that the proposal has been recommended with an animal passage plan, which has been prepared in accordance with the guidance document prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and after joint inspection with the officials of NHAI.