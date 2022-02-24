STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine crisis with EU High Representative Josep Borrell 

Published: 24th February 2022 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and discussed the "grave situation" in Ukraine.

Jaishankar said the discussion included how India could contribute to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a statement on the Russian offensive against Ukraine, Borrell said that he will be in touch with partners around the world to ensure the international community will be fully grasping the gravity of the moment.

