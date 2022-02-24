STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC dismisses pleas seeking disqualification of 12 Goa MLAs who joined BJP in 2019

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had filed a disqualification petition against 10 party MLAs who switched over to the BJP in July 2019.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:10 AM

BJP Flag

 BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed two petitions seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs who left their respective parties and joined the ruling BJP in 2019.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar had also filed a similar petition before the court against its two MLAs, who joined the BJP in the same year by splitting the regional party.

On Thursday, a division bench of Justices Manish Pitale and R N Laddha said the two petitions stand dismissed.

Earlier, Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had on April 20 last year dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by Chodankar and Dhavalikar.

Polls to elect the new 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 this year and the counting was votes will be done on March 10.

