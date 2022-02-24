HC verdict may see some newly recruited Jharkhand government officials ousted

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A two-judge bench of Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the final result of sixth civil services examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

The JPSC will now have to publish fresh, revised result which may oust some of the successful candidates who are already posted at different locations.

A total of 326 candidates were declared successful in the JPSC examination. The order has upheld the single bench order asking JPSC to publish a revised merit list strictly in accordance with clause 13 without adding the marks of qualifying papers.

The double bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad upheld the decision of the single bench of Justice S K Dwivedi in which the merit list published by the JPSC had been rejected and the recruitment body was asked to publish a revised list without adding the marks of two qualifying papers- Hindi and English.

The division bench passed the order dismissing the appeal filed by Shishir Tigga and several other successful candidates, who are currently posted in different districts of the state.

The division bench after hearing the appeal at length did not find an anomaly in the order of the single bench and upheld it declaring the result of the sixth CSE conducted by the JPSC to be illegal.

The examination was held in 2016 and the result was published in April 2020.

There had been allegations that the marks of two qualifying papers were added to the total mark which is wrong.

The result was challenged before the court on grounds like discrepancy in the merit list and violation of reservation policy among others.

The court had conducted the final hearing last week and the judgment was kept reserved.

