STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC verdict may see some newly recruited Jharkhand government officials ousted

The JPSC will now have to publish fresh, revised result which may oust some of the successful candidates who are already posted at different locations. 

Published: 24th February 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A two-judge bench of Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the final result of sixth civil services examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). 

The JPSC will now have to publish fresh, revised result which may oust some of the successful candidates who are already posted at different locations. 

A total of 326 candidates were declared successful in the JPSC examination. The order has upheld the single bench order asking JPSC to publish a revised merit list strictly in accordance with clause 13 without adding the marks of qualifying papers. 

The double bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad upheld the decision of the single bench of Justice S K Dwivedi in which the merit list published by the JPSC had been rejected and the recruitment body was asked to publish a revised list without adding the marks of two qualifying papers- Hindi and English.

The division bench passed the order dismissing the appeal filed by Shishir Tigga and several other successful candidates, who are currently posted in different districts of the state.

A total of 326 candidates had been declared successful in the civil services examination (CSE) conducted by the JPSC.

The division bench after hearing the appeal at length did not find an anomaly in the order of the single bench and upheld it declaring the result of the sixth CSE conducted by the JPSC to be illegal.

The examination was held in 2016 and the result was published in April 2020.

There had been allegations that the marks of two qualifying papers were added to the total mark which is wrong.

The result was challenged before the court on grounds like discrepancy in the merit list and violation of reservation policy among others.

The court had conducted the final hearing last week and the judgment was kept reserved.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand High Court Jharkhand Public Service Commission
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp