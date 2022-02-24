STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, says government

The authorities of the eastern European country issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) on Thursday stating that civilian flights within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation".

Published: 24th February 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday said Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, with aviation industry experts stating that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens.

Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed due to the Russian military offensive, it is currently not clear how they are to travel from Ukraine to Qatar to take Qatar-India flights, which are operating normally.

The authorities of the eastern European country issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) Thursday morning stating that civilian flights within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation".

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said on Twitter, "Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement."

This means that the passengers coming from Ukraine to Qatar will be able to board flights operating between Qatar and India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Qatar Ukraine Russia Flights
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp