STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian students in Ukraine fight to find food, water and cash amid Russian offensive

The Indian mission in Kyiv was planning to relocate Indian nationals to the western border and has advised them to keep their passport and necessary documents with them all the time.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

All flights for evacuation had been closed and alternative arrangements were being finalised

All flights for evacuation had been closed and alternative arrangements were being finalised. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya and Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI: Planning to return to India, they were hopeful of catching a flight back home. Then came the news that war had broken out. Ukraine's airspace was closed.

Having nearly exhausted food items knowing that they were headed home, they suddenly find themselves with little to eat. Buying food is difficult also because not many groceries and malls are open. To make matters worse, even ATMs are not working.

Indian students in Ukraine are going through a nightmare. Jahanvi Thaker, a student from Ahmedabad, said the situation is getting serious. "Since we thought we were leaving for India, we had emptied all necessary food items. Now, it is difficult to find food. Being a vegetarian makes it tougher. Most grocery stores are empty. We have contacted the embassy," she said.

Drashti Navle, a final-year medical student from Ahmedabad, said panic buying has started, making the situation worse. "People are flocking to shopping malls. Since nobody knows when this will end, everybody is trying to suy everything," she said.

Access to money has also become a problem. According to Ghaziabad’s Ahmed Javed, this is making thigs worse. "Internet, ATMs and banking services have stopped working and so has the local transport system. Students have not been able to book bus or train tickets," said the 25-year-old in Odessa.

In Kharkiv, even drinking water has become a problem. "People don't drink tap water here, as it is highly contaminated. We all  buy water from dedicated dispensers. Like others, I also struggled to buy food and found some dry items after a long time," said Aousaf Hussain, a 26-year-old in Kharkiv.

He was preparing for a long night. "We will sleep on the floor at a metro station. I have blankets, but the temperature often falls to 3-4 degrees at night," he added. They have no idea for how long they have to bear this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Indian students in Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine crisis Indian students Ukraine Ukraine Russia tensions
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp