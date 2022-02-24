STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM asks officials to coordinate with MEA for safe return of state residents from Ukraine 

The chief minister expressed concern about the safety of people from the state visiting Ukraine for business and education.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:25 PM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the administration to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of students and others from Maharashtra who are stuck in Ukraine.

The chief minister expressed concern about the safety of people from the state visiting Ukraine for business and education, and asked the Chief Secretary to be in touch with the Central government, said a statement from Thackeray's office.

He also asked the officials to maintain contact with people from the state who are stranded in that country.

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make appropriate arrangements for safe passage of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

"The current situation in #Ukraine is extremely worrisome. Many Indians including students want to return back. Requesting Hon. @DrSJaishankar Ji, @MEAIndia, @MEAMadad to make appropriate arrangements for Indians to return back home safely," Sule tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day.

India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially students, in Ukraine amid fears of a larger conflict.

Uddhav Thackeray Ministry of External Affairs Ukraine Russia-Ukraine conflict
