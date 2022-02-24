STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Many Indian MBBS students back home, several others stuck in Ukraine amid crisis with Russia

On Tuesday night, around 200 came back and said that they and their parents were in panic mode and were compelled to book expensive tickets after being told by the Indian embassy to leave the country.

Published: 24th February 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students, who came back from Ukraine amid the crisis in the country, are received by their relatives at Delhi airport

Indian students, who came back from Ukraine amid the crisis in the country, are received by their relatives at Delhi airport. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the situation in Ukraine threatening to get worse, a number of students from India pursuing MBBS in the European country have returned home over the last week. On Tuesday night, around 200 came back and said that they and their parents were in panic mode and were compelled to book expensive tickets after being told by the Indian embassy to leave the country. 

Aman Doharey (21) from Delhi's Nangloi, a third year student in Bukovinian State Medical University, says there was fear among Indian students. Parents back home were scared while watching news about war between Ukraine and Russia. Because of this, he bought a ticket for Rs 65,000. Usually, these tickets cost much less.

"When we got the notification, Indian embassy officials said tickets will cost around Rs 25,000. But we had to cough up much more. Officials told us to leave only a week back. Embassies of other countries were conducting evacuations from a month back," said Aman.

Around 20,000 Indians are studying MBBS in Ukraine. Every day, around 150-200 are coming back to India.

Vishwas Thakur, from Amritsar, a first year student in Kharkiv National Medical University, said many took loans and are not economically stable enough to buy expensive tickets. "Airlines offering cheaper tickets are taking the flights via a third country, which requires a transit visa which cannot be given in such a short time."

Vishwas said many of his friends are still in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine. 

Those who are coming back are also struggling to catch buses and trains to reach airports in Ukraine, said Dhruv Malhotra. "One of my friends is finding it hard to book bus tickets to the airport as there is heavy rush," added Vishwas.

While many have returned, several are stuck. According to 25-year-old Sooraj Kumar, from Ayodhya, a student of Uzhhorod National University, he cannot afford expensive tickets as he has taken a loan through the Kisan Credit scheme.

"My father is a farmer and I cannot spend so much again and again. During COVID, we took a flight back to India which cost Rs 50,000. I have friends who have spent Rs 70,000 on flights. But I cannot go back. I will wait for the situation to get better here," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine crisis Indian students Ukraine Ukraine Russia students Ukraine MBBS students
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp