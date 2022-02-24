STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition parties didn't welcome Ahmedabad blasts verdict, feared losing vote bank: PM Modi 

The prime minister's remarks came days after a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some opposition parties did not dare to welcome the court verdict on Ahmedabad blasts as they feared losing their vote bank.

The prime minister's remarks came days after a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case.

The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts, Modi also targeted the "dynastic" parties in UP, saying family doesn't matter in BJP.

He said voters have blessed the BJP in the first four phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong.

The prime minister said February 24 holds special importance for him as the PM Kisan Yojna was launched three years back this day.

"Also I had become the MLA for the first time on this day 20 years ago," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Ahmedabad blasts Ahmedabad
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp