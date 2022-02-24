STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition sees development works in Ayodhya, Kashi through communal lens: PM Modi 

Addressing an election meeting here, he claimed the name Prayagraj evokes pride and those who hate this name can't do any good for people.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:48 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at rival political parties alleging they see development works in Ayodhya and Kashi through communal lens.

Allahabad has been rechristened Prayagraj by the Yogi Adityanath government.

In an apparent dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the prime minister said, "Superstitious politicians who hesitate to go to Noida and Bijnor can't do good for the poor."

"Dynasts used to allocate work to their favourites even during Kumbh Mela while the Yogi Adityanath government is working honestly," Modi said.

He also claimed that only two lakh jobs were created in Uttar Pradesh in 10 years preceding 2017 while the Adityanath government generated five lakh jobs with transparency in five years.

Comments

