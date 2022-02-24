STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: Hints of old allies SAD, BJP mulling post-poll alliance to form government

Sources in both the parties said that there was a strong likelihood that if SAD gets a respectable number of seats and the BJP hits double digits, then both might again come together.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A fortnight before the vote count begins, there are indications that erstwhile alliance partners in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, are getting closer for a post-poll alliance to form a coalition government, if the numbers allow.

The two were allies for more than 20 years before parting ways in 2020 over farm laws.

Sources in both the parties said that there was a strong likelihood that if SAD gets a respectable number of seats and the BJP hits double digits, then both might again come together to form a collation government. 

“We heard reports that for swing votes in some constituencies, an understanding between these parties already existed,’’ said a leader on the condition of anonymity.

A senior state BJP leader hinted as much, saying the conjectured coming together could mean keeping the “divisive forces” at bay.

Replying to a query on why the BJP, which broke off with SAD to be able to stand on its two feet, would again piggyback on the old ally, he pointed out that the two sides had to weigh various pre and post poll alliance scenarios.

A senior SAD leader said the prospective alliance could have some value if the two sides have enough numbers.

“We opposed the farm laws and walked out of the more than two-decade-old alliance. We have to take into account the fact that these laws no longer exist and the farmers’ stir is over,’’ he said.

Sources said that a sign of breakthrough over sewing up the old alliance came when the saffron party’s top leadership met Sikh religious leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah had also met Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh and also Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. A few days ago, PM Modi had met Dhillon in Delhi. 

On record BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug expressed confidence that his party would form the government.

“Let the results come, we’ll take the final call.’’ Ditto with SAD whose spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema predicted SAD-BSP victory. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal BJP Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp