Rajasthan BJP chief apologises for his remarks comparing state budget with dark-skinned bride
Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23 on Wednesday, Poonia had said, "It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget.
Published: 24th February 2022 01:54 PM | Last Updated: 24th February 2022 01:54 PM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday apologised for his controversial remark comparing the state budget with a dark-complexioned bride after getting a makeover.
It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.
The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women.
"I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words. Usually, I do not use such words. If my words have hurt someone's sentiments, then I humbly apologise," he said in a video statement.
PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Chairperson of Rajasthan Commission for Women Rehana Rayaz, and others had condemned Poonia's statement.