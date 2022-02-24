Ukraine crisis: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone on Thursday. Putin briefed the PM about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

He also appealed for the immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Meanwhile, India has been able to bring back 4000 of its citizens from Ukraine, since things began to take a serious turn in the Ukraine, amidst Russia’s

military build-up around its border.

"Since the registration of Indian nationals began a month back we began to facilitate the retrun of our citizens. Out of the 20,000 Indians who live in Ukraine a large number constitutes students and we managed to bring back 4000. We have set up control rooms in India and Kyiv to support Indians and are

exploring all options to bring them back," Shringla said.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary for possible ways of evacuating Indians from Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would shortly be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The MEA has sent Russian speaking officers to Kyiv to facilitate Indians stuck there. Around 250 students have taken shelter in schools and they will be evacuated westwards, Shringla said.

Earlier on Thursday, after weeks of diplomatic efforts failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. According to some reports, around 68 people have died and hundreds of civilians have begun to flee.

Putin has demanded Kyiv’s army lay down its weapons, starting what could be the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Russians troops attacked from three sides – Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus, across its eastern frontier with Russia and in the south from Crimea (which Russia annexed in 2014). It is reported that dozens of helicopters attacked an airport outside Kyiv.

In an early morning telecast, Putin had warned other countries against the temptation of meddling in the ongoing events and said Russia’s response would lead to consequences that they would have never encountered in history.

Russia’s military says it has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military targets on the first day. 11 Ukrainian airfields, three command posts and a naval base have been put out of operation, Russia’s Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a televised briefing.

Meanwhile, an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday states, "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. Incase you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in undergound metros."

The embassy has advised Indians not to leave their homes for non-essential activities. "While the mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe and do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times."

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan said, "MEA is taking steps to bring back Indians including students from Ukraine. The government will ensure safety of all students."

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ambassador to India Igor Polikha sought India’s help. "India is a very influential global player. I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian government," Ambassador Polikha said.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr S Jaishankar tweeted that he had received a call from High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell Fontelles, and discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation. Dr Jaishankar also spoke with UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to discuss perspectives of Ukrainian situation.

"Spoke to Jaishankar about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine to share our assessment of the situation. The world must unite in protection of key principles of international law, otherwise we risk going back to dangerous times where only force prevailed," Borrell tweeted after speaking with Dr Jaishankar.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UNSC, T S Tirumurti, said, "The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis."