STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane enroute to Kyiv called back

Air India and the central government then decided to call back the plane to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image of Air India. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation is returning to Delhi due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace amid the Russian military offensive.

After the Air India flight had departed from Delhi on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation".

Air India and the central government then decided to call back the plane to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi.

An airline spokesperson said the Air India flight AI 1947 is returning as a NOTAM has been issued at Kyiv.

The flight started from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here at around 7.30 am for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport at around 7.45 am on Thursday.

"There were 182 Indian nationals onboard the flight and majority of them were students. A couple of more flights have been scheduled," Anju Wariah, Director at STIC Group, said.

The group is the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Ukraine International Airlines in India.

After weeks of rising tensions, Russia on Thursday announced a military operation against Ukraine.

Air India's Thursday flight was scheduled to be the second flight to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation.

The first flight, operated on February 22, brought back around 240 people.

On February 19, Air India announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Standoff NATO
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp