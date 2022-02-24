STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Nitin  Gadkari promises US-like roads in MP in five years

Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 11 road projects with estimated cost of Rs 5,722 crore.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.

By PTI

UJJAIN: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured that roads in Madhya Pradesh would be like those in the United States in the next five years.

Airbuses can also be introduced to ferry devotees to the famous Mahakal temple here, he said.

"The roads of MP would be like those in the US in the next five years," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said here.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 11 road projects with estimated cost of Rs 5,722 crore. The roads will cover a cumulative distance of 534 km.

Air buses can ply over 30 to 40 km to bring devotees to the Mahakal temple, he said, adding that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded an air bus service.

"This is not impossible," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the responsibility of laying ropeway cable to my department. We have built 16 ropeways in Uttarakhand and 14 in Himachal Pradesh," Gadkari further said.

He also said if the state government provided land, bus ports with multi-utility parking will be set up.

"Shivraj-ji has demanded 71 rail over bridges (ROB) worth Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore. Send me a digital proposal and it will be cleared," the Union minister assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Madhya Pradesh Roads
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp