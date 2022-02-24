UP polls: VHP workers fan out across constituencies to distribute prasad, temple soil 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With the temple construction going on at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the VHP has been distributing "prasad" and soil from the temple site among people in various assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh with an appeal to ensure installation of a 'nationalist' government in the state.

Along with packets of Ram Lala's prasad and 'charan ruj' (soil from temple site), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers are seen distributing leaflets which carry an appeal for electing a government which has an honest leadership and honours national, cultural and religious heritage.

Voters have been appealed to elect a government which works for development of Ayodhya and uninterrupted construction of the Ram temple besides setting up a harmonious society, free from the politics of caste.

The VHP is a right-wing organisation based on the ideology of Hindu nationalism.

"Sri Ram Lala's prasad and charan ruj are being distributed among people up to the village level on the call of 'dharmacharyas' and the aim is that those who had made donations at the feet of Ram Lala, of whom crores who have not had 'darshan' till now, should get the prasad of Ram Lala," VHP's regional media in-charge Sharad Sharma told PTI.

"The people are also being told that there is a 'mahayagya' (election) before us and at this moment there is a need to give 'aahuti' (offering) and the resolve should be that in this state and in other places, a 'rashtravadi' (nationalist) government is in place which is committed to the safety of Ram Lala, 'Gau, Ganga and Gayatri' and people who can do this are elected and installed," Sharma said.

ALSO READ: Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

The prasad is being distributed with the help of the Sri Ram Janmabhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, he said.

The Karsevak Puram here is agog with volunteers involved in packing prasad in small pouches and 'charan ruj' in small bottles with a written appeal on what kind of government should be elected.

Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust, said the prasad distribution was aimed at ensuring 100 per cent voting.

VHP workers are moving from door-to-door to create awareness that all the people should come out and vote.

Now in Kashi and Avadh, saints have come out to create awareness, he said.

Maintaining that the volunteers are not taking the name of any party while reaching out to the people to vote, Sharma said everyone is aware as to which party's manifesto speaks about Ram temple, cow protection, clean flow of River Ganga and unity of society and the voter is very alert now.

Nationalism is the top priority and people should vote in the name of nationalism, security, development and health services and not in the name of caste as it divides society, Sharma said.

A 'sant yatra' is also being taken out in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"Saints of Ayodhya have already run a vast campaign for two-three days in Sirathu (Maurya's constituency) and distributed prasad there", Sharma said, adding that it will also be taken up in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency Gorakhpur.

A local resident of Ayodhya, Aditya Singh said he has received the prasad and will be voting in the election in the name of 'rashtravaad'.

Another local Satyaveer Singh said VHP workers have asked them to concentrate on polling.

"We also want the Ram temple to be constructed as per the imagination of all and know very well as to who can do it taking the entire Hindu community together," he added.

Ayodhya will go to vote in the fifth phase on February 27.