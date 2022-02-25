STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik look to be well-founded: PMLA court

The court on Wednesday remanded Malik, a senior NCP leader, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 3. Its detailed order was made available on Friday.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds to believe that allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik are "well-founded", observed a special court here while remanding him in the custody of the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

Special judge RN Rokade, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), also said that sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence and Malik's custodial interrogation was necessary.

The court on Wednesday remanded Malik, a senior NCP leader, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 3. Its detailed order was made available on Friday. Malik was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The court, in its order, said it appears from the report that accused has not cooperated with the investigation on the crucial aspect. "Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA,"the judge observed.

The court held that the probe was at a nascent stage and Malik's custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth all the ramifications involved in the crime. "The proceeds of crime have traversed since last 20 years and more. Therefore, sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence," the judge said.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik PMLA Money laundering case PMLA court Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp