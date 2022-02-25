STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrested by ED, Maha minister Nawab Malik hospitalised in Mumbai 

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here for medical reasons, his office said on Friday.

"Hon.@nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons," Malik's office said in a tweet. An official also confirmed that Malik has been admitted to the J J hospital.

"During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised," he said.

Nawab Malik has no right to continue in Maha cabinet, says BJP

Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Following his arrest, a court here had remanded him in ED custody till March 3.

