ASI's ‘Indian Heritage’ app launched for testing and verification

Published: 25th February 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Archaeological Survey of India

The building of the Department of Archaeology, Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beta version of ‘Indian Heritage’ mobile application (App) —containing details and images of heritage sites and structures across the states being developed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is complete. Access to this early version of the App has been given to various offices of the agency for scrutiny of the content uploaded so far.   

The officials said that the application would be available to the public only after proper testing and verification.

“Beta version of the Indian Heritage mobile application was released by V Vidyavathi, Director General (D-G) during the Superintending Archaeologist’s review meeting held in December. The Beta version was released only for internal circulation and verification of the content uploaded by various offices of ASI,” said an official of the ASI.

Dr Navratna Kumar Pathak, Director (monuments) initiated the launching work of the mobile application.

Beta is an early version of a program or application that contains most of the major features, which are not formally complete. On occasions, Sometimes, the Beta version is made available only to a select group of people for testing and feedback.

According to the officials, the app will contain information on historical sites such as forts, tombs, and other structures including 3,600 properties under the protection of ASI. The ASI has written to all states to share details of non-ASI protected sites to its headquarters so that all collated information is available to tourists and people having an interest in history and ancient sites on one platform.

“The ASI is trying to complete the app but whenever it is believed, the work is completed, more information arrives. The ASI has also asked states to send details of their monuments. Besides images and detailed descriptions, Google locations will also be available so that visitors can easily reach there,” said an official.

Earlier, the sub-office of ASI in Delhi (Delhi circle) launched its app in 2014, which could continue only for three years. In 2020, Agra circle introduced a similar mobile programme, where entry tickets can also be booked. 

