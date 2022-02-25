STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre mulls psychological evaluation of CAPF assistant commandant candidates

A senior MHA official said the current syllabus and pattern of examination is being studied and the DIPR has been roped in to help design a blueprint to assess the psychological abilities.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel stand guards near an earthquake-damaged building at Bhetapara in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government is mulling psychological evaluation of candidates for the post of assistant commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), according to sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The proposal comes amid an increase in incidents of suicides and fratricides in the CAPFs. 

A senior MHA official said the current syllabus and pattern of examination is being studied and the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) has been roped in to help design a blueprint to assess the psychological abilities of the candidates. The official added that the syllabus and pattern of the examination has remained untouched for around two decades.

Besides introducing ways to assess the psychological well-being of the candidate, the ministry is also considering to analyze the technical and cyber knowledge of the candidates. In the current examination, there is not much emphasis on cyber and digital knowledge but insurgent-affected areas like Kashmir and Northeast and Naxal-affected areas require one to have a fair cyber knowledge, an official said. 

The CAPFs comprise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial  Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG),  Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). 

