Chhattisgarh CM calls for action plan on scientific use of cow urine in agriculture sector

CM asked the authorities to prepare an action plan for scientific and systematic use of cow urine instead of chemicals and pesticides in the field of agriculture in the state.

Published: 25th February 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked the authorities to prepare an action plan for scientific and systematic use of cow urine instead of chemicals and pesticides in the field of agriculture in the state, an official said.

"Baghel ordered the state chief secretary to prepare an action plan within two weeks on the possibility of scientific use of cow urine instead of chemical fertilizers and pesticides for agriculture by farmers after discussion with the agricultural scientists in the state," it said.

The soil fertility is decreasing due to the continuous use of chemical fertilizers and toxic pesticides. Excessive use of chemicals in agriculture is also adversely affecting the health of the general public, the statement quoted him as saying.

With the use of vermicompost and super compost manufactured in 'gauthans' (cattle-shed premises) of the state, has shown positive results and the Chhattisgarh is heading towards organic and regenerative farming, he said.

Similarly, there is immense potential for the use of cow urine as an alternative to the use of toxic chemicals in agriculture. There are examples of successful use of cow urine in some places of the state itself, Baghel added.

"Data on research done so far in the country should also be compiled before the use of cow urine is promoted in a big way, he said.

