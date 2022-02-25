STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill STF jawan during his medical leave 

The incident took place in Reddy Road area late Thursday night and preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan was severely thrashed before being strangulated to death.

According to the police, the STF personnel surrounded the tower where the apartment is located. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: A 26-year-old jawan of the Chhattisgarh police's Special Task Force (STF), who was on a month-long medical leave and undergoing treatment in his native village in Bijapur district of the state, was allegedly killed by Naxals, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Reddy Road area late Thursday night and preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan was severely thrashed before being strangulated to death, the senior police official said.The deceased STF jawan was identified as Arjun Kudiyam, a resident of Dhanora village located under Gangaloor police station limits.He was on medical leave for one month and was taking treatment by staying in his native village, he said.

"Ultras killed the jawan and dumped his body on Reddy Road.Members of the Gangaloor Area Committee of Maoists have dropped some pamphlets claiming the responsibility of the incident.But it is a matter of investigation whether the jawan had reached the spot on his own or was abducted by Naxals," the police official added.

"Preliminary police investigation suggests that Kudiyam might have been badly beaten up before he was strangulated to death. However, the exact reason behind his death would be clear in the autopsy report," he said.

Police have sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and launched a probe after registering an offence in this connection, he added.

