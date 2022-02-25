STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court sends ex-Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia to judicial custody in drugs case

The top court, while conducting a hearing on his bail application, had granted stay on his arrest till February 24, until Assembly elections in Punjab got over.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, was sent to judicial custody in a drugs case. He surrendered before a Mohali court after interim bail period ended.

Majithia surrendered in the morning before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla and applied for regular bail on the directions of the Supreme Court. The top court, while conducting a hearing on his bail application, had granted stay on his arrest till February 24, until Assembly elections in Punjab got over.

The Mohali court decided he should be sent to judicial custody. A special investigation team probing the case did not seek his police remand. Majithia's bail application will be heard on Friday. Before appearing in court, he said he had come to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court. 

The court allowed the special investigation team to interrogate Majithia for about an hour in the court complex. He was accompanied by several SAD MLAs when he arrived at the court.

