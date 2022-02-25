STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar receives phone call from Ukrainian foreign minister

He emphasised that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the "way out". "Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," he added.

Published: 25th February 2022 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial vote at the UN Security Council on the Russian attack on Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and shared his assessment of the current situation in Ukraine.

Jaishankar said he emphasised that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the "way out". "Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," he added.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday evening on a draft resolution on Russia's military operation in Ukraine as well as the escalating situation in the eastern European country.

The draft resolution is set to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's military operation in Ukraine that has triggered strong outrage by the Western powers.

When asked at a media briefing on Thursday about India's position on the draft UN Security resolution on the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India has seen it and that New Delhi's stand will depend on the final shape of its text.

"I am told that that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that the resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves and the position that we will take on the issue," he said.

In the midst of the escalating situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during which he appealed for ending violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic dialogue.

Jaishankar too held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to deal with the crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar MEA Ukraine Russia External Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp