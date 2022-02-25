STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment dominating election scene: Mayawati

Mayawati had led the BSP government of the state between 2007 to 2012. The fifth phase of polling on 61 seats is slated for Sunday.

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Friday said it is a good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment and law and order are now dominating the election scene, and rival parties now find the going tough.

On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, the BSP chief said her party is contesting the elections on the issues concerning the common people and to bring "good" days of her government back and provide relief to them.

"Because burning issues like rising inflation, unemployment, hateful politics, poor law and order, compulsion to migrate due to lack of employment and stray cattle menace etc are dominating the hearts and minds of people, rival parties are not finding the going easy. Good signal," she said in the tweet in Hindia.

In another related tweet, she said "BSP is fighting the elections on these very issues of public interest and welfare so that, working with the right intention and policy like 2007 to 2012, good days can be brought back by making proper arrangements for law and order and employment, on which people have trust."

