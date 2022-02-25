STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat, Congress will contest assembly polls of 2022 on the basis of Dwarka declaration

The party is organising a three-day Chintan Shibir to discuss the declaration which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

Published: 25th February 2022 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD (Gujarat): The Congress unit of the state will contest assembly polls of 2022 based on the Dwarka declaration. The party is organising a three-day Chintan Shibir to discuss the declaration which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

The three-day 'Chintan Shibir' of Gujarat Congress begins in Dwarka. As many as 500 delegates, including Rahul Gandhi and some national-level leaders, will be attending the brainstorming session. Chintan Shibir conducted ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, was expected to be held in December this year.

Gujarat congress in charge Raghu Sharma said while addressing Chintan Shibir said, "The Congress is a party following the ideology of Gandhi, Sardar, and Ambedkar, while the BJP is a communal party. The BJP has tried to eradicate non-secularism not only in Gujarat but in the whole country."

"In Gujarat, the BJP government has been spreading lies in the name of religion for the past 27 years. In this Chintan Shibir, we will plan how to end this communalism of BJP. And the end of communal forces like BJP will start with the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, then it continues in 2023 at the time of the election of Rajasthan and other states, and in 2024 BJP will be wiped out from the whole country," he said.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor said, “Rahul Gandhi would also join the brainstorming session on 26th of February. The party’s MLAs in Gujarat, key state-level leaders, presidents of district units, and heads of different cells and departments, is attending the camp."

On the first day, Chintan Shibir started with Worshiped the Dwarka temple flag with scriptural rites and mantras, invited delegates was shown a video about the role of Congress in building the nation.

Thereafter, discussions were held on rising inflation under the BJP rule, unemployment, poor health infrastructure, the plight of farmers, women's safety, youths not getting government jobs due to irregularities and paper leaks, law and order situation and issues faced by small businessmen. Speakers and subject experts from across the country will speak about these subjects.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "During the camp, we will prepare a date-wise schedule about the kind of programmes the party will hold against the ruling BJP on various issues and which party organisation will take the lead. On the last day of the session, we will announce Dwarka Declaration, which will have all details about the programmes we will organise from March till December, the Dwarka Declaration will also carry the Congress' vision about the state if the party comes to power after the 2022 polls."

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said that the state party unit is eyeing to capture more than 125 seats in the upcoming polls. In 2017, Congress had won 77 seats out of the total 182 seats.

