Haryana jail deputy superintendent, facing corruption charges, allegedly kills self

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail in Haryana allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased Kuldeep Hooda (45), a resident of Polangi village in Rohtak, was facing two cases of corruption, they said.

He had arrived in Makrola village under Rajendra Park police station limits to visit his sister-in-law, where he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance. He died at the SGT Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Of the two cases of corruption, one was registered by the police in Narnaul and another by the state vigilance bureau. On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected his bail plea.

A senior official of Gurugram police, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, "Kuldeep has corruption cases against him with Narnaul police and with the state vigilance bureau. Yesterday (Thursday), was his hearing for bail in the high court and it was reportedly rejected. This might have disturbed him. We are speaking to his family and investigating."