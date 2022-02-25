STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 13,166 fresh cases of COVID-19, 302 deaths reported

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.48 per cent, according to the ministry.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

An health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai

An health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,94,345, while the active cases declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 14,124 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.48 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,46,884 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.86 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 302 new fatalities include 212 from Kerala and 19 each from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A total of 5,13,226 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,675 from Maharashtra, 64,803 from Kerala, 39,885 from Karnataka, 37,997 from Tamil Nadu, 26,115 from Delhi, 23,446 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,165 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

