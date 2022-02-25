STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kin of 420 COVID victims given Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Compensation of Rs 20 lakh each has been released to the next of kin of three volunteers of village-level task force who have died due to COVID-19 while executing their duties.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has so far provided compensation of Rs 50,000 each to 420 of 652 COVID deceased people in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has informed the assembly. Also, compensation of Rs 20 lakh each has been released to the next of kin of three volunteers of village-level task force who have died due to COVID-19 while executing their duties.

The ex-gratia payment has been met from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF), he said on Thursday. The chief minister said that the grant for COVID ex-gratia payment has been increased to Rs 49 crore from Rs 47 crore as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoramthanga COVID19 Coronavirus COVID victims COVID victims ex gratia Mizoram government
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp