STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leander Paes found guilty of domestic violence against partner Rhea Pillai: Court

The court directed Paes to pay a monthly rent of Rs 50,000, apart from monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to Pillai if the latter chooses to leave their shared residence.

Published: 25th February 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes

Leander Paes (File | EPS)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court here has held in its order in a domestic violence case filed by model-actor Rhea Pillai against her former partner, tennis player Leander Paes, that he committed various acts of domestic violence against her.

The court also directed Paes to pay a monthly rent of Rs 50,000, apart from monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to Pillai if the latter chooses to leave their shared residence.

Metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput had passed the order earlier this month, which was made available on Wednesday.

Pillai had approached the court in 2014 seeking relief and protection under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying that she was in a live-in relationship, akin to marriage, with Paes for eight years.

She had claimed that Paes, through his acts and conduct "caused verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma".

The magistrate, in her order, said, "It is proved that the respondent caused various acts of domestic violence.

" Directing Paes to pay a monthly rent of Rs 50,000, apart from monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to Pillai, the court, however, said if she chooses to continue living in their shared residence (at Bandra), she will not be entitled to monetary relief.

The magistrate said that with Paes' career in tennis 'almost over', it would cause 'serious prejudice' to order him to live in a rented home while also paying maintenance to Pillai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leander Paes Rhea Pillai Domestic Violence Leander Paes domestic violence case
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp