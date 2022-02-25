STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine 

It is learnt that the camp office in Lviv would be able to coordinate the evacuation of Indians to Poland and Hungary while the one at Chernivtsi would facilitate exit to Romania.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland, people familiar with the development said.

It is learnt that the camp office in Lviv would be able to coordinate the evacuation of Indians to Poland and Hungary while the one at Chernivtsi would facilitate exit to Romania. The people cited above said additional Russian-speaking officials are being sent to these camp offices to coordinate the transit of the Indians from Ukraine.

"Officials there are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities, and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings," said a source. The sources said the first batch of Indian students has now left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border.

India is focusing on evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania as the Ukrainian government closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive.

Government officials said Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate some of the Indians. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

In a related development, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said efforts are on to evacuate the Indians through Romanian and Hungarian border crossings. In an advisory, the embassy said Indian teams are being deputed at the Chop-Zahony check post on the Hungarian border as well as at Porubne-Stret on the Romanian border around Chernivtsi in Uzhhorod.

"In this difficult situation, the embassy of India requests Indians to continue to remain strong, safe and alert. The embassy is also working round the clock to support the Indian community in Ukraine," it said.

"The government of India and the embassy are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary," it said.

At a media briefing on Thursday night, Shringla said the government is according the topmost priority to the evacuation of Indians and that teams of Indian officials were on their way to the Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec land border in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in Slovak Republic, and Suceava land border in Romania.

"We have also asked some of our officers to go across and set up camp offices in Ukraine close to the border to the places we have identified --Lviv, which is close to Poland, and Chernivtsi which is close to Romania," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine MEA Russia Transit Camp office
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp