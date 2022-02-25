STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor in police custody in Karnataka over objectionable posts on temple

The 17-year-old used to upload edited videos of a Hindu temple on his Instagram page 'Troll King 193' Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Published: 25th February 2022

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have taken a minor boy into custody for posting objectionable videos against another religion on his Instagram page.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar in a briefing to the media said that the boy works in a vegetable mandi in Bengaluru. "The 17-year-old used to upload edited videos of a Hindu temple on his Instagram page 'Troll King 193'. The complainant, a resident of Mangaluru while scrolling the Instagram page along with his friends came to know about the videos and lodged a complaint," the commissioner said.

Based on the complaint, DCP Hariram Shankar led team verified the page and found out the boy was using it. The boy is a resident of Konaje. The commissioner said that further investigation is underway to find out whether he has any support from others. The boy has also confessed to having uploaded the videos on his page.

The boy has been handed over to the remand home.

