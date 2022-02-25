STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Congress urges Chouhan to restore old pension scheme for state government employees 

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the Congress will vociferously raise the issue and it will be a major poll plank in the 2023 state Assembly polls if the demand is not met.

Published: 25th February 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh on Friday said he has appealed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to restore the old pension scheme for state government employees like Rajasthan did earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the Congress will vociferously raise the issue and it will be a major poll plank in the 2023 state Assembly polls if the demand is not met.

"I have written to Shivrajji regarding restoration of the old pension scheme. We are going to vociferously raise this issue in the budget session of the Assembly. Our leader Kamal Nathji is going to raise this issue and it would be a major poll plank in the 2023 MP assembly polls if the demand is not met," Singh said.

State government employees play a key role in the development of the state. They are feeling insecure with the new pension policy that came into force in 2005, he said.

"This is their reasonable demand, which should be met. The Congress will stand behind the employees (numbering in lakhs), who want restoration of the old pension scheme," the Congress MLA said.

Singh said he had raised this issue in the last budget session as well but was told that there was no proposal to restore the old pension scheme for employees hired since 2005. The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on March 7.

In a populist budget, the Congress government in Rajasthan announced the restoration of the old pension scheme for its employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his budget speech said that after 2004, a provision of contributory pension was done under the national pension scheme, but this has created a sense of insecurity among the state employees for post-retirement life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government employees Pension scheme Congress CM Rajasthan
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp