STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai court stays summons issued to Mamata Banerjee in case of disrespecting national anthem

A sessions court here on Friday stayed the summons issued to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till March 25 in a case pertaining to her disrespecting the national anthem.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court here on Friday stayed the summons issued to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till March 25 in a case pertaining to her disrespecting the national anthem.

Vivekanand Gupta, a functionary of the BJP's Mumbai unit, had approached the magistrate court with a complaint alleging that Banerjee did not stand when the national anthem was played at an event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the magistrate court had issued summons to Banerjee earlier this month. It had directed her to appear before the court on March 2. The West Bengal chief minister had challenged the lower court's order before the sessions court.

As the matter came up for its first hearing on Friday, judge R N Rokade issued a notice to the respondent (Gupta) and stayed the summons issued by the magistrate court till March 25, when the matter is listed for appearance.

Gupta has accused Banerjee of disrespecting the national anthem. He also demanded that an FIR be registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Anthem Mamata Banerjee Disrespect Mumbai Court
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp