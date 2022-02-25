STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Northern Army commander reviews operational preparedness of 16 Corps 

He interacted with senior officers and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi with army personnel at a forward area in Galwan. (Photo | Twitter)

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi with army personnel at a forward area in Galwan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAMMU: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the 16 Corps headquarters in Jammu and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the region, officials said. This is his maiden visit after taking over the reins of the Northern Command, he said.

On his arrival at the Nagrota-based headquarters of 16 Corps, the Army commander was briefed by General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on the operational preparedness of the corps, besides the prevailing security situation, the spokesman said.

Subsequent to the briefing, the Army commander expressed his satisfaction and confidence in the 16 Corps, also called the White Knight Corps, to successfully meet all challenges at any given time.

He interacted with senior officers and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region.

He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards the empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana. The project aims at helping the people affected by terrorism in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northern army Commander Corps Security
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp