Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee objects to removing turban of Sikh girl in Bengaluru

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said they will not tolerate that Sikhs are forced to take off their turban in their own country.

Published: 25th February 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sikh Religious Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Amid the ongoing controversy over girl students wearing  hijab in Karnataka schools, a baptised Sikh girl was told to remove her turban by a Bengaluru college citing the high court order banning religious attire in education institutions.

Terming the move "unconstitutional", the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised strong objection and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded that Karnataka chief minister should intervene in the matter and issue necessary instructions.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said they will not tolerate that Sikhs are forced to take off their turban in their own country. "It is an unconstitutional decision, which will never be accepted. Forcing anyone to take off their turban is a violation of Sikh traditions and principles," he said.

Dhami sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also urged the Karnataka government to take stern action against the perpetrators of this "heinous act".

The SGPC has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asking him to ensure preservation of religious freedom of Sikhs in the state and also reminding him of the contribution of Sikhs to the country. "Strictly demanded the Karnataka to take action against the people who committed such an act," he said.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted that Sikhs respect all regions & pray for 'Sarbat Da Bhala'. "At the same time, no Sikh can tolerate disrespect to our religious symbols as these are our pride. So, I would strongly urge Karnataka CM @BSBommai to intervene in B'luru college row & issue necessary instructions."

The 17-year old baptised Sikh girl was asked to remove her turban at Mount Carmel PU College in Bengaluru in accordance with the February 10 High Court's interim order. The college authorities also informed the father of the Sikh girl about the situation and her family informed the college that she would not take off her turban and they would seek a legal opinion on the issue. 
 

