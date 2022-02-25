Tej Pratap announces 'Nyay Yatra' from Feb 27 for Lalu Prasad's release

By Express News Service

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav announced on Friday to launch 'Nyay Yatra' (campaign for justice) in favour of his father, who is currently serving sentence in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

Talking to the media, Tej Pratap said the 'nyay yatra' would be launched under the banner of 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad from February 27.

The main objective behind the 'nyay yatra' is to campaign for justice for Lalu Prasad Yadav, who according to him, has been fabricated in the fodder scam cases.

“He is being victimized for raising the voice of the poor and the downtrodden. Let the people know about injustice being done with the 'messiah' of the poor,” the former health minister said, adding a 'rath' (chariot) with message of the RJDchief would pass through the entire state.

Tej, who is the national chief of 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, said though the RJD supremo had been put behind the bar under a well hatched political conspiracy, his ideologies would be spread to garner the support of the masses for justice to be delivered to him.

He alleged that those who opposed the wrong policies of the government were being fabricated in cases and put behind the bar. Tej will flag off the 'nyay rath' from Patna on February 27.

Lalu Prasad is likely to depose before a special CBI court in Patna through video conferencing from Ranchi, where he is undergoing treatment.

The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs.46 lakh from Bhagalpur-Banka treasury, an off-shoot of multi-crore fodder scam cases.