 Under its expansion plan, RSS to double the number of shakhas, activities

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its centenary celebration preparations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is working on expanding its base. It has been planning to increase the number of daily shakhas and other activities from 55,000 at present to one lakh. The expansion plans will be given final shape in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), a meeting of the highest decision-making panel, to be held next month in Ahmedabad.

A functionary of the RSS said that besides deliberation on ‘contemporary issues’ such as legal age of marriage of women, hijab controversy, and marital rape, a mega outreach programme and centenary celebrations plan for 2025 would be discussed in particular.

“Preparations for the 100 years celebration was started in 2021 and some plans were made but the schedule was disturbed because of the coronavirus pandemic. We envisage going to each ward and a centre. At present, shakas, meetings, and other activities are held at 55,000 locations, which we want to double their numbers; one lakh. The idea is to reach out to each section of the society hence will make plans accordingly,” said the functionary, privy to the matter.

The Sangh’s expansion plan will include measures to reach out to communities or sections, which have not been 'uncontacted' so far.

“Some want to join RSS. Some are already with us but not very active. We will bring all of them together. We haven’t been able to go to some places and communities, we will hold dialogues with them and make efforts to bring them to our fold,” said the member of RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the organisation is set to expedite activities to mark 100 years of its formation, it has also decided to do up its literature on its contribution to society and Hindutva.

“We have also been holding discussions and lectures on the basic idea of Hindutva considering the centenary year celebrations. Simultaneously, the focus is also on creative work and activities. We will write fresh literature on Hindutva and also about the idea of Bharat. The concept has already been approved and we are drawing up details,” said the functionary.