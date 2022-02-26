Bhagalpur silk trade feels the heat of the Ukraine war as orders worth Rs 20 crore cancelled in last two days

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Russia-Ukraine war is taking its toll on the famous Bhagalpur silk industry of Bihar.

Nearly 25% of orders for export of silk-made clothes to European countries have been cancelled in the last couple of days. By a rough estimate, orders worth Rs 20 crore have been cancelled in this short period and more is expected in the days to come.

Silk-made clothes are in great demand in Ukraine and other European countries, including Russia.

Eastern Bihar Industries Association (EBIA) general secretary Alok Agrawal said those involved in the silk manufacturing trade are apprehensive of more financial losses, if the war continues.

“It’s a double whammy for the silk traders of Bhagalpur. The business had already suffered huge losses due to the pandemic and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Silk-made scarves or stoles are a favourite of the women of Europe. Bhagalpuri chadar, lungi, silk clothes, silk yarn and scarves are in great demand abroad. Besides, clothes made of cotton and linen are also exported from Bhagalpur.

Silk traders revealed that products worth over Rs 30-35 crore are exported to Ukraine per annum.

“The trade was about to get back on track after the pandemic. But it seems that times are not good for the silk industry of Bhagalpur,” said trader Jia-ul-Haq.

Nearly 25% of orders placed for the supply of silk products from European countries have been cancelled.

“We are worried over the losses incurred in the last few days due to the Russia-Ukraine war,” he added.

EBIA’s ex-president Pradip Jhunjhunwala said silk products worth Rs 100 crore are exported to Russia and Ukraine per annum.

A functionary of the Bhagalpur Weavers’ Welfare Association, Alim Ansari said an estimated 12,500 families rely on hand looms for a livelihood.

For power looms, this figure is nearly 13,000. He said if the situation in Europe worsens due to the ongoing war, weavers of Bhagalpur would be pushed to the brink of starvation.

Rs 100 crore

Value of silk products exported from Bhagalpur to Russia and Ukraine per annum.

Rs 30-35 crore

Value of silk products exported from Bhagalpur to Ukraine per annum.

Rs 20 crore

Losses due to cancellation of orders from Europe in last two days.

25,000

Families dependent on looms.