'Border checkpoints sensitive': Indians in Ukraine advised not to go to border posts on their own

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, issued another advisory on Saturday urging Indian nationals not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination

with Government of India officials.

"The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with our embassies in neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. The embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border check-posts without prior intimation," the advisory stated.

It was relatively safer for Indian nationals staying in Western cities of Ukraine (which include Lutsk, Rivne, Lviv, Uzhhorod, Cheernivtsi) with access to water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities to be stationed there till they coordinate their efforts with officials to reach border posts.

For those living in eastern parts of Ukraine (Kharkiv, Poltava) are recommended to stay in their current place of residence until they receive further instructions. People have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible without whatever amenities they have with them and remain patient.

ALSO READ | First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine

"We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments," the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted, "regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground, around the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania."

Dr Jaishankar thanked the Foreign Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, for his support in facilitating Indian nationals to leave for India.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Romania, Rahul Shrivastava, personally saw all the Indians who boarded the evacuation flight from Bucharest.

"Whenever in life you feel things are becoming difficult, things are not moving, remember this day, February 26, and everything will be fine," Ambassador Shrivastava told the students before their flight took off for Mumbai.

Indians reached Romania from Ukraine via the Suceava border crossing as part of a coordinated evacuation mission by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania.