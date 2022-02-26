Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

City gets new set of LED speed displays

With nine more LED screens displaying speed of vehicles installed by the Chandigarh Traffic Police on various stretches taking the total number of such screens to 15. These screens have been installed at Transport light point and the Modella light point, between the Sector 25 and 38 light point, Matka Chowk and the Press light point, Piccadilly roundabout and the Aroma light point, between the Housing Board light point and the Kala Gram light point, on the road between the Sector 45 and 50 light point and Colony No 5, Badheri roundabout and Grain Market roundabout, Kajheri and Mataur roundabout and Kishangarh and Shastri Nagar light point.

QR code based feedback system for public toilets

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has completed the process of setting up a QR code-based feedback system in over 300 public conveniences in the city. Thus, now one can give the feedback online directly to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, if a public toilet not in a good condition. With one’s smart phone one just needs to scan the code. Once the code is scanned, they will be directed to the website of the ministry. There will be seven questions heir smart phones and scan the code. Once the code is scanned, they will be directed to the website of the ministry. They can choose yes or no on seven questions related to cleaning of toilets, water availability, lighting, smell and ventilation. Besides, Chandigarh Smart City Limited is currently refurbishing 38 public toilets.

Hospital finally gets RT-PCR lab

Finally, the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 is ready with a full-fledged RT-PCR laboratory. The laboratory will give reports of Covid samples of city residents at a capacity of 200 tests per day. Earlier, the GMSH was dependent on either the GMCH in Sector 32 or the PGI for reports of Covid samples collected by its teams. The GMSH also has a TrueNat machine that gives results in three to four hours, but is only meant for testing of emergency cases and not mass-scale testing. With this, the city now has four government facilities for RT-PCR testing.

Panchkula connected by ‘181’ distress helpline

The city administration has extended the ‘181’ distress helpline for women in Panchkula. Women in need of help can seek help on this number and will be directly connected to a one-stop centre (OSC)f or any issue they may be facing. The authorities in Panchkula will provide services like legal and medical advice, as well as food facilities. The scheme is aimed at dispersing emergency and non-emergency access of services including legal, medical, counselling support, immediately. Besides, women facing physical, sexual, psychological and financial abuse can call for support and redressal. Domestic violence complaints are also heard by the helpline.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com