STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh govt to bear travel expenses of people of state returning from Ukraine: CM

As per officials, over 100 people, including 70 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine currently.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will bear the expenses of people from the state who are returning home from Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

The state government will bear the expenses of those people, including students, of Chhattisgarh, who are stuck in Ukraine and are returning home on personal expenses, Baghel was quoted as saying in an official statement.

It said the CM had directed state officials to ensure all arrangements were made for returnees to reach the state after their arrival in Mumbai or Delhi on flights arranged by the Union government.

Earlier in the day, Baghel told reporters here he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for safe evacuation for students of the state stranded in Ukraine.

The EAM had said the students will be evacuated via countries in Ukraine's neighbourhood, the CM informed. As per officials, over 100 people, including 70 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine currently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Russia India Ukraine Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp