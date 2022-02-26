STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chintan Shivir: Congress brainstorms to win Gujarat in next assembly polls

Published: 26th February 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Congress’ crucial three-day chintan shivir began on Friday at Dwarka in which the focus of the leadership is the next year’s polls in Gujarat.

As many as 500 delegates, including national and state leaders, MLAs, presidents of district units, and heads of different cells and departments, will be attending the event.  

Former party president Rahul Gandhi will join the brainstorming session today, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jagdish Thakor said. 

The PCC chief added that the party is eyeing to capture more than 125 seats in Gujarat. In 2017, Congress had won 77 seats out of the total 182 seats.

“The Congress follows the ideology of Gandhi, Sardar and Ambedkar. The BJP has tried to eradicate secularism not only in Gujarat but in the whole country.

In Gujarat, the BJP government has been spreading lies in the name of religion for the last 27 years,” Gujarat Congress in charge Raghu Sharma said. 

“In this Chintan shivir, we will plan how to end the communalism of BJP,” he added.

Talks on problems faced by people under BJP rule

On the first day, the delegates were shown a video highlighting the role of Congress in nation building.

Discussions were held on inflation under the BJP rule, unemployment, poor health infrastructure, the plight of farmers, women’s safety and issues faced by small businessmen.

