STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Closely monitoring the global energy markets, petroleum ministry

As Russia started a military operation in Ukraine, the piece of crude oil surged drastically. For the first time since 2014 Brent Crude touched above $100 per barrel.

Published: 26th February 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the government on Saturday said that it is closely monitoring the global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions.

It mentioned that India is committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices.

"With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and just energy transition towards a net-zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices," said the petroleum ministry in a statement.

As Russia started a military operation in Ukraine, the piece of crude oil surged drastically. For the first time since 2014 Brent Crude touched above $100 per barrel.

On Friday, April Brent's crude futures contract fell $1.15, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $97.93 a barrel, after climbing as high as $101.99. India meets most of its energy requirement through imports, hence any increase in crude oil prices affects the country adversely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia India Ukraine Global energy
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp