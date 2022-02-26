STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrial estate reserved for women in J&K

The Administrative Council headed by Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur in Jammu region as women industrial estate.

Published: 26th February 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday reserved an industrial estate for women. The Administrative Council headed by Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur in Jammu region as women industrial estate.

An official spokesman said the decision would benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51% stake held by a woman shall qualify to apply for allotment in the reserved estate.

Under the new J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, the eligible women entrepreneurs will be allotted suitable parcels of land through a transparent single-window mechanism in a time-bound manner, he said.

An official said it would be known within a day or two how much kanals of land will fall under the reserved industrial estate. A woman entrepreneur from Kashmir, Huma said it was a good initiative and demanded a similar facility in the Valley.

