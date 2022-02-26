STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Integrated Maritime Theatre Command: Top military officers meet in Mumbai

The tri-services discussions on the modalities and structural framework for the creation of the Integrated Theatre Commands for the Armed Forces were held under the aegis of Western Naval Command.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Top Army, Air Force and Navy commanders took part in deliberations at a high-level meeting on various aspects of setting up an Integrated Maritime Theatre Command, the Defence ministry said on Friday.

The tri-services discussions on the modalities and structural framework for the creation of the Integrated Theatre Commands for the Armed Forces were held under the aegis of Western Naval Command in Mumbai, it said, adding that the meeting took place over two days on February 24 and 25.

"This is yet another milestone towards building jointness and enhancing organisational synergy among the three Services. A total of nine Commanders-in-Chief from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and ANC, came together for a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up of the Integrated Maritime Theatre Command," the Defence ministry said.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, who has been nominated as the lead C-in-C for the study, it said, adding that some 50 senior officers from various commands of the three services as well as from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs took part in the meeting.

They provided inputs towards laying a strong foundation for the theatre command, the defence ministry added.

