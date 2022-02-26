INTERVIEW | BJP has no strong rival in state: Manipur CM Biren Singh

By Express News Service

Outside a crowded market in Imphal, a hoarding with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urges people to vote for the BJP so that there is no more tear-gas shelling and the mothers don’t have to shed tears anymore. In an interview, Singh tells Prasanta Mazumdar why the BJP will be able to retain power.

What are your expectations from the elections?

I believe we are going to get 40 plus seats.

Can you give the reasons behind such a confidence?

Prior to the formation of the BJP-led government in 2017, there was turmoil in the state. There were frequent bandhs and blockades. The relationship between the Imphal Valley and the hills was strained. But, over the last five years under our government, there was no bandh or blockade. The relationship between the valley and the hills has also improved tremendously.

The law and order situation was precarious and as such, the entire state used to get closed after 5pm. Now, the shops remain open even up to midnight. Before 2017, only 25,000 households of Manipur were covered under tap water.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s guidance, we have made the service available to 3.5 lakh households. We have set a target of covering all the households by this December.

We have also improved road connectivity. There was not a single bridge on the Imphal-Jiribam highway.

We have built two big bridges. Also, we provided free medicines and ration to the people during the pandemic.

We were able to set up oxygen plants and provide ICU beds across districts. So, these are the few things that we believe will help us get through.

Will BJP continue its alliance with National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front?

I firmly believe we can form the government on our own. A BJP government will be there.

Which party, do you think, is the BJP’s principal rival?

I don’t see a strong rival this election. Wherever I go, I feel people are enthusiastic about and supportive of the BJP.

The NPP alleged its candidates and workers are being targeted by the BJP with the help of militants, particularly in the Kuki areas of hill districts. What would you say?

It is common that there will be allegations and counter-allegations during any election. In fact, in some areas, our candidates were manhandled by the NPP workers.

Recently, in Andro constituency, the driver of former minister Shyamkumar was shot at by the NPP workers.

As regards the rebel groups which signed separate suspension of operation agreements, the Election Commission as well as the state government has passed instructions that they should remain confined to their camps so that they

cannot influence voters.

If you form the government again, which are the areas you will give more focus?

We will work on self-reliance and employment. Due to the pandemic, we could not complete the process to fill some vacant posts.

We will also try to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the state. I will continue with the ‘Go To Hills’ project. It has helped a lot in bridging the gap between the valley and the hills among others.

The ‘Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang’ health insurance scheme has been very effective.

It provides cashless treatment to the poor and provides a cover of up to Rs 2 lakh per eligible family per year.

If we are voted to power again, we will increase the amount to Rs 5 lakh. I believe public health should be of priority.

Will the exodus of BJP leaders who were denied tickets affect the party in any manner?

We had disputes in 16 seats over distribution of tickets. I have solved the problem in 14 of them by inviting and sitting together with all concerned.

We are now united in these seats. But dispute remains in two seats.

Why was the BJP silent on the demand for withdrawal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in party’s election manifesto?

I favour its withdrawal but Manipur shares an international border with Myanmar. I have to see national interest.

A question has arisen who will don the chief minister’s mantle if the BJP retains power. Is there a problem going on in the BJP on this issue?

This issue crops up in all states, including Uttar Pradesh. The campaign in Manipur is being led by the incumbent CM. I don’t want to say much on this.

The BJP usually does not name its CM face. As far as Manipur is concerned, it will be decided by our central leaders. My job is to strengthen the party and ensure we get the majority.