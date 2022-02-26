STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K Delimitation Commission: Gupkar meeting to discuss draft

The alliance, which comprises six parties, was formed in October 2020 to fight for restoration of J&K’s special status.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Gupkar Alliance would be meeting in Srinagar on Saturday to discuss the draft proposals of the J&K Delimitation Commission.

The meeting would be held at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. It would be attended by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Gupkar Alliance spokesman and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and others.

The alliance, which comprises six parties, was formed in October 2020 to fight for restoration of J&K’s special status. A leader of the alliance said the leaders would discuss the delimitation panel’s draft proposals. 

The Delimitation Commission, which has been tasked to redraw boundaries of Assembly and LS seats in J&K, in its first report proposed six additional seats in Jammu region and only 1 in Kashmir.

