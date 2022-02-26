STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MoE appeals to Indian students stranded in Ukraine to follow guidelines issued by MEA, embassy 

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday.

Published: 26th February 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education (MoE) appealed to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Saturday to follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy. It also assured the students that all possible efforts are being made by the government to bring them back from Ukraine.

"Government of India is making all possible efforts to bring our students back from Ukraine. We appeal to our students to follow all advisories and guidelines being issued by the MEA and the Indian embassy," the MoE said in a tweet.

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday. Many of the students are studying medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv. About 2,500 of them are from Gujarat and 2,320 from Kerala.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra students to land in Delhi, Mumbai; many from Uttarakhand still stuck

As tensions escalated in Ukraine and worried families back in India counted the hours till their children returned home, several state governments requested the Centre to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Embassy Indian students Guidelines MEA
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp