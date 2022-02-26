STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 4.5 lakh applicants turn up for 12,000 vacancies in Bengal health department

Published: 26th February 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In a first ever recruitment drive during Trinamool Congress-led government’s tenure since 2011 in West Bengal, more than 4.5 lakh applicants turned up for 12,000 vacancies in the state health department.

Overseen by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the recruitment process will start in March and continue for six months.

Sources in the health department said recruitments would be conducted for 23 types of posts which include doctor, nurse, pharmacist, physiotherapist, medical technologist, facility manager, food safety officer, assistant superintendent and librarian.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board will conduct and complete the recruitment process.

“Interview process will start in the second week of March. Everyday around 300 persons will turn up for interview,” said P K Sur, WBHRB chairman.

